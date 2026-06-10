Aamir Khan to celebrate 25 years of Lagaan and his production house with cast, crew on June 13

The celebrations will extend beyond Lagaan, with Aamir Khan also inviting actors, filmmakers, technicians, and creative collaborators who have been part of Aamir Khan Productions over the past 25 years.

A milestone moment is on the horizon for Aamir Khan and his production banner. Founded in 1999 with the iconic Lagaan, Aamir Khan Productions has spent the last 25 years shaping Indian cinema with acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Dangal, Taare Zameen Par, Secret Superstar, and several others. Over the years, the banner has delivered stories that have left a lasting impact on audiences, earning both critical acclaim and box-office success. As Lagaan marks 25 years since its release on June 15, Aamir Khan Productions is also celebrating its silver jubilee, making it a double milestone.

To commemorate the occasion, Aamir will host a grand reunion on June 13, bringing together the film’s cast and crew for a nostalgic celebration. The event promises to be particularly meaningful, as the team that helped launch the production house reunites to celebrate the remarkable journey they began together a quarter-century ago.

The celebrations will extend beyond Lagaan, with Aamir also inviting actors, filmmakers, technicians, and creative collaborators who have been part of Aamir Khan Productions over the past 25 years. Artists and crew members associated with the banner’s most celebrated projects are expected to attend, turning the gathering into a star-studded reunion of the extended Aamir Khan Productions family.

Released in 2001, Lagaan not only became a landmark film in Indian cinema but also earned global recognition. It was screened at several international film festivals, won multiple honours, and remains the last Indian film to receive a nomination in the Academy Award's Best Foreign Language Film category, now called Best International Film catgory. At the 49th National Film Awards, the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial won eight honours, including Best Popular Film, cementing its place as one of the most celebrated films in Indian cinematic history.

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