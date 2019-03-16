Aamir Khan: The moment I become a full-fledged filmmaker I will stop acting

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aamir Khan: The moment I become a full-fledged filmmaker I will stop acting

At a recent event, Aamir Khan made revelations that filmmaking does excite him, but currently he wants to focus on acting. He will give up on acting once he becomes a filmmaker.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 12:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Superstar Aamir Khan says filmmaking does excite him, but currently, he wants to focus on acting.

The 54-year-old actor, who made directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par, said he will quit acting once he decides to turn full-fledged filmmaker.

"I am inclined towards filmmaking and I coincidentally directed Taare Zameen Par. I have been in love with filmmaking and acting and I can't alienate the two but what I can say right now is that I began my career as an actor and it excites me.

"The moment I become a full-fledged filmmaker I will stop acting. Right now, I don't want to stop acting, that's why I am holding back the director inside me," Aamir Khan told reporters here on Thursday.

As a producer, Aamir has backed films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Peepli Live, Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Belly, Talaash, Dangal and Secret Superstar. The actor said his aim is to support good scripts and making money is not his agenda.

"I had not thought at what pace I will make films. Usually, people make films with their production houses for business. That is not our first agenda. Creativity is our agenda. Till the time we don't get a good script, we don't make it into a film." When asked if as an actor does he have any Hollywood aspirations, Aamir said he would work in any part of the world if he gets a good opportunity.

"For me, as an actor, what is important is what the film is all about and what it is trying to say. It should excite me as an actor. It is not important that it should have a social message.

"It does not matter which part of the world it originates from. If someone from Japan or Africa offers me something and if I get excited, I will do it. But I don't have a fascination for Hollywood," Aamir added.

The actor has announced his next project, Lal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump.

He was also in talks for Netflix series on spiritual leader Rajneesh, popularly known among his followers as Osho, but he said the script has not been finalised yet.

"Nothing is happening on Osho at the moment. I am not aware. The script is not ready," he said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Manipur: Indian Army soldier on leave abducted from his home in Imphal East, killed

    Jaipur couple caught kissing on moving motorcycle, video goes viral

    Asia Cup 2023 final: Know prize money for winning team, runner up in India vs Sri Lanka match

    Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

    Viral video: Youth sings 'Ajj Din Chadheya' inside crowded metro, internet applauds epic performance

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

    In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

    Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE