Aamir Khan's team breaks silence on reports of him influencing Hindi release of Coolie amid clash with War 2: 'His cameo...'

Did Aamir Khan call PVR Inox head Ajay Bijli and push for more screens for Rajinikanth's Coolie amid clash with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2? Read on to know further.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 07:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aamir Khan at Coolie trailer launch event

Headlined by Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, Coolie is one of the most awaited Indian releases this year. The action thriller, which also has Aamir Khan in a special cameo appearance, will clash with another major anticipated film - War 2 on August 14 in the Independence Day weekend. The YRF Spy Universe movie has Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. 

Did Aamir Khan push for more screen for Coolie in clash with War 2?

Amid this biggest Indian clash of the year, a Bollywood Hungama report stated that Aamir Khan is interfering with the Hindi release of Coolie and has directly called to the PVR Inox head Ajay Bijli to request more screens for the Rajinikanth film in the clash with War 2. The report also stated that Khan asked India's premier multiplex chain to do a marketing tie-up with Coolie in North India.

Aamir Khan Productions issues clarification

However, now a spokesperson from Aamir Khan Productions has categorically denied this report, stating that the actor hasn't made any calls to any distributor or exhibitor. Their statement read, "Neither Aamir Khan, nor anyone from his team is involved in the distribution of Coolie. Mr Khan has not made any calls to any exhibitor or distributor. His cameo in the film is purely a gesture of his bond with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth."

Aamir Khan to collabore with Lokesh Kanagaraj again

After his cameo in Coolie, Aamir Khan will collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj again for a full-fledged action thriller. Talking about the same, the Dangal actor told the reporters in June, "Lokesh and I are doing a film together. It’s a superhero film — a big-scale action outing. The film will begin in the second half of 2026. We have both signed it. I cannot reveal anything further."

