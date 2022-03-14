Aamir Khan talks about ex-wife Kiran Rao on his birthday

On his birthday, Aamir Khan praised his ex-wife Kiran Rao for helping him improve in life. He said that Kiran is brutally honest and made him stay grounded which helped the ‘Lagaan’ actor make improvements in his social and creative conduct.



Addressing the media on his birthday on Monday, the actor said, “If there is anyone who has given me the best gift in my life, it has to be Kiran Rao because she is the one, who has known me from close quarters and with her, it has been the most rewarding relation among all the relations that I share with my friends, family and the peers.” Also Read: Aamir Khan celebrates birthday with paparazzi, video goes VIRAL

Elaborating on the ‘gift’ that Kiran has given to him, he mentioned how she gives him precise suggestions that work wonders when he sits down to analyze and follow them, "I was talking to her the other day. I asked her what are some of the things that I need to work on to improve myself as a human being. She made me understand in a very nice way, it was very important for me to listen to her and to follow her advice."

The actor doesn’t shy away from exploring himself and looks out for his weak areas. "I like the fact that I don’t feel shy when I set out for myself as a human being, that`s where the growth starts. I like to zero down on my shortcomings and work would improve in myself with each passing day", Aamir concluded.

For the unversed, Last year, when Aamir Khan announced his divorce from Kiran Rao, he left his fans with a lot of unanswered concerns. Khan finally decided to let it all out and answer some questions. In an interview with Kishore Ajwani of News18 India, the actor discussed his divorce from Kiran and revealed the real cause for their split. Khan claimed that Kiran would tell him that he appears lost even when the family is discussing anything. (With inputs from IANS)