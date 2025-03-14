In a recent interview, Aamir was queried about his plans to ensure the safety and security of his partner, Gauri, now that she has entered the public eye alongside him. The actor promptly confirmed that he had already taken proactive measures to safeguard her well-being.

Aamir Khan, the renowned Bollywood superstar, has embarked on a new chapter in his personal life. After his previous marriages to Reena Dutt and Kiran Rao ended in separation, Aamir has found love again with Gauri Spratt, a Bangalore-based businesswoman. In a recent revelation, the actor confessed that he is now "committed" to Gauri, with whom he has shared a connection spanning an impressive 25 years.

As Gauri transitions into her new role as Aamir's partner, she will undoubtedly face the challenges that come with being in the public eye. Given her background as a businesswoman not accustomed to the media spotlight, Aamir has taken proactive steps to ensure her comfort and security. The actor has arranged for specialised security measures to protect Gauri, acknowledging the potential difficulties she may encounter as a result of their high-profile relationship.

In a recent interview, Aamir was queried about his plans to ensure the safety and security of his partner, Gauri, now that she has entered the public eye alongside him. The actor promptly confirmed that he had already taken proactive measures to safeguard her well-being. "Yes, I have hired security for her, mainly for my personal peace of mind," Aamir revealed, highlighting his concern for Gauri's security and his desire to provide her with a sense of safety.

While Aamir acknowledged the necessity of these security measures in the present moment, he also expressed hope that they would not be required in the long run. This sentiment reflects his optimism that Gauri will become increasingly comfortable with the attention. Although he chose not to disclose the exact amount he spends on private security for her, it is well-known that Bollywood stars typically allocate substantial funds for this purpose. Industry insiders report that celebrities often spend anywhere between Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 40 lakhs per month on private security arrangements.

Aamir's thoughtful gesture demonstrates his consideration for Gauri's well-being and his desire to make their relationship as smooth and enjoyable as possible. As they navigate this new chapter together, the couple will undoubtedly face intense media scrutiny. However, with Aamir's support and guidance, Gauri will be better equipped to handle the attention that comes with being associated with a Bollywood icon.