Aamir Khan switches off his phone due to THIS reason!

Aamir Khan is neck-deep busy in the shoot of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. In the film, the actor has stepped into the shoes of Tom Hanks as it's the Hindi remake of hit Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. Now as per the latest reports, Aamir has gone into an incognito mode for the film. Yes, the superstar has switched off his phone and decided to keep it this way until the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Reports have it, the decision to forgo his phone stemmed from the fact that Aamir felt it constantly interfered with how he conducts his work. While it’s well known that Aamir gets under the skin of his characters like none other and fully surrenders to the projects he is working on, he doesn’t want his phone to become a hindrance while he does the same with Laal Singh Chaddha and hence has taken this step.

Recently, Aamir took a small break from the shoot of Advait Chandan directorial for a special reason. The actor shot for a special song for his Lagaan co-star and friend Amin Hajee's directorial debut.

Speaking about the same, a source had said, "When Amin told Aamir about turning to direction with a psychological thriller, the actor was thrilled. He agreed to make a special appearance in the project, in a heartbeat. Over the next five days, Aamir will be shooting for the song with Elli Avram at a Jaipur studio, where a huge set has been created. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the number will be composed by Bosco and Caesar."

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. The film is releasing during Christmas 2021.