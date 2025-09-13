Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Aamir Khan's superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj shelved after superstar's disastrous cameo in Coolie? Here's what we know

Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-anticipated superhero film has been shelved due to their creative differences. A source stated, "While Aamir prefers to have the entire screenplay locked much in advance, Lokesh believes in the idea of having a draft in place and writing while filming."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 01:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aamir Khan's superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj shelved after superstar's disastrous cameo in Coolie? Here's what we know
Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj
Aamir Khan was seen in a cameo appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, which was headlined by Rajinikanth and released last month. However, his five-minute role met with a disastrous response as viewers, including both the Hindi and Tamil audiences, didn't like his character of Dahaa. Though Coolie grossed just above Rs 500 crore worldwide, its box office performance is considering underwhelming as the film was expected to become the first Rs 1000-crore grosser from Kollywood.

Even after this Coolie debacle, Aamir and Lokesh were set to collaborate on a superhero film, but as per the latest reports, their much-anticipated project has now been shelved. A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj have parted ways on their next film. The real reason for the project to be shelved is the script. While Aamir prefers to have the entire screenplay locked much in advance, Lokesh believes in the idea of having a draft in place and writing through the process of shoot."

"Aamir wanted Lokesh to completely invest himself in the superhero film, as the subject had scope to redefine Indian Cinema. But Lokesh was willing to get into it and follow his own process of work, by improvising on the set. The two could not gel well in the creative process, and decided to part ways on a good note with the intent of collaborating in the future. The superhero film stands stalled for now due to creative issues", the source further added.

While the Dangal star hasn't made any official announcement about his next film after Sitaare Zameen Par, the Master director has reportedly began working on his next film co-starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. At the recently held SIIMA Awards 2025 in Dubai, Haasan confirmed that he will reunite with Rajini for an upcoming film, that will mark their reunion after 46 years. Though he didn't reveal any other details, sources state that Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct the two superstars in a big budget spectacle.

READ | India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister, vanished after 7 films, sister became star, she is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
