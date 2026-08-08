Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta join Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 18 premiere episode to promote Batwara 1947

Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will join Amitabh Bachchan on the Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 premiere to promote Batwara 1947. The Sunny Deol-led Partition drama releases worldwide on August 14 and will clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani's Awarapan 2.

Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will join Amitabh Bachchan on the opening episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 to promote their upcoming film Batwara 1947. Sunny Deol will also make his debut on the KBC hot seat, setting the stage for a star-studded premiere of the new season.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 promo

The latest promo released by Sony Entertainment Television features Aamir asking the megastar about the season's theme, Sochna Padega. "Aapne kaha hain aapke promo main Sochna Padega, toh kya sochna padega?", Aamir asks Bachchan, referring to KBC 18's tagline, which translates to 'You'll have to think.'

Giving a sharp-eyed look and adding his trademark wit, Amitabh responds, "Itna aasan nahi honewala hai, kyunki sochna padta hai na bhaisahab." Aamir is quick to agree, replying, "Sochna Padega, Sir waakai sochna padega." The light-hearted exchange captures the spirit of the new season, which revolves around the idea of thinking beyond the obvious.

KBC Season 18 is built around the theme Sochna Padega, highlighting the importance of applied knowledge and encouraging contestants and viewers to think beyond conventional answers. The new season of the popular quiz show premieres on Monday, August 10, at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

More about Batwara 1947

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 features an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The Partition-based drama marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi nearly three decades after their successful collaborations Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 features music composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. Set against the backdrop of the Partition, the film is scheduled to release worldwide on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Partition Day.

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2

Batwara 1947 will face competition at the box office from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, the spiritual sequel to the 2007 romantic thriller Awarapan. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner, the film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Vijayant Kohli.

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