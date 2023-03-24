Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to feature in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Love Today? here's all we know

Aamir Khan-Junaid Khan/File Photo

Bollywood is ready to make yet another remake of the Tamil hit film Love Today. The makers, Phantom Films and Srishti Aarya have also finalized their male lead while other details await. Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is reportedly chosen to play the lead in the Hindi remake of the movie.

A source told ETimes, “Junaid has been approached for the film and he will be locked in soon enough. The final modalities are being worked out before the young actor signs on the dotted line.” Earlier, the producer of Love Today, Archana Kalapthi announced the film’s Hindi remake on Twitter and wrote, "Super happy to announce the Hindi remake of #LoveToday in association with Phantom Films @Shrishtiarya can't wait to take this film to a larger audience with a super interesting cast and crew.@pradeeponelife.”

Junaid Khan has already worked in the movie Maharaja by Yash Raj Films, However, the film hasn’t been released yet. Maharaja is reportedly a story based on the infamous 1862 Maharaja Libel Case and the movie also stars Sharvari Wagh, Shalini Panday, and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the movie went on floors in 2021 after the lockdown was lifted up.

Love Today is a Tamil Film starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana and helmed by Pradeep Ranganathan. The movie revolves around the story of the challenges a couple faces when they exchange their phones and chaos ensues as the lovers’ secrets are unearthed. The love story was released in 2022 with a budget of Rs 5 crores and earned Rs 150 crores at the box office. The film also stars Raveena Ravi, Akshaya Udayakumar, and Yogi Babu among others.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which garnered some positive as well as some negative reviews from the audience. In the film, Aamir Khan was seen romancing Kareena Kapoor. The actor will reportedly be seen in Subhash Kapoor’s next Mogul. He will be seen in a pivotal role in Gulshan Kumar’s biopic.

