Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan starrer 'Maharaja' resumes shoot after curfew in Mumbai

Junaid Khan is making his Bollywood debut with the Yash Raj Films banner.

Earlier this year, Ira Khan had shared the news on her Instagram page that her elder brother Junaid Khan is all set to kickstart shooting for his debut film. For the uninitiated, Junaid, who is Aamir Khan's eldest son is making his movie debut with the film reportedly titled 'Maharaja'. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and is being helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra. Now, it's being reported that 'Maharaja' is set to be the first Hindi film to resume shoot after a lockdown in Maharashtra.

Talking about the same, a source told Mid Day, "On Sunday, over 100-plus cast and crew members, including those who have taken the first dose of the vaccine, underwent RT-PCR test. Of the people who tested negative, only 25 junior artists have been summoned to the set, along with the main cast. Only a few key members of the production team have been asked to join in. The idea is to keep the on-set team to the bare minimum."

Earlier while talking about Junaid's movie debut, Ira had shared a photo with him and wrote, "This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture."

The theatre director further wrote, "He's been acting for a few years now but it's still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things. His professionalism is unparalleled. I'm super excited for him. Can't wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness."

Junaid is Aamir and ex-wife Reena Dutta's firstborn.