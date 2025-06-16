Aamir Khan clarified that his photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was taken when he visited the foreign nation in 2017. During Operation Sindoor, Turkey and Azerbaijan had issued statements supporting Pakistan and criticising India’s airstrikes targeting terror camps.

Aamir Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, which releases in cinemas this Friday on June 20. The superstar is currrently seen giving multiple interviews on TV channels and podcasts. While appearing on India TV, Aamir was asked about his old photos with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, that went viral recently after Turkey supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

The Rang De Basanti actor replied, "Turkey did a very wrong thing, and every Indian has been hurt by that. A few years ago, there was an earthquake in Turkey. The Indian government was the first to help them then. At that time, even our government didn’t know, just like I didn’t when I went to meet Erdogan, that they’d do this to us seven years later. We extended our hand in friendship and helped them during a crisis, and this is what they do to us."

Aamir clarified that his photo with Erdogan was taken when he visited the foreign nation in 2017. "Our government was also supporting Turkey at that time", he stated. The actor also shared that his viral pic with Turkey’s first lady Emine Erdogan is even older and added, "As a public figure representing India abroad, it is customary to accept diplomatic courtesies. When invited for tea, I couldn’t refuse."

During Operation Sindoor, Turkey and Azerbaijan had issued statements supporting Pakistan and criticising India’s airstrikes targeting terror camps. Since then, Indians have been cancelling their tickets to both the nations. When the Lagaan actor was asked what does he think about it, he answered, "Indians are doing the right thing. We must not support a country that is siding with those who attack us. We extended friendship during their time of need, and in return, they supported Pakistan. This is completely unfair."

Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy film Campeones, which was even remade in Hollywood as Champions in 2023. The Aamir Khan film is directed by RS Prasanna, who had helmed the 2017 romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 emotional drama Taare Zameen Par, which is the only film helmed by Khan in his career till now.

