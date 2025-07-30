Aamir Khan slammed for lying about Sitaare Zameen Par's YouTube release: 'Sher aaya sher aaya kab tak chalega'

While promoting Sitaare Zameen Par ahead of its release, Aamir Khan had categorically denied that the film will not be released on YouTube. Now, the superstar is being slammed for his outright lies.

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan held a press conference announcing that Sitaare Zameen Par will release directly on YouTube, skipping popular OTT platforms. The heartwarming sports comedy will be available from August 1 on YouTube Movies at an accessible price of Rs 100, skipping other digital platforms entirely. During the event, Aamir was asked if he lied to those who had asked about the YouTube release of Sitaare Zameen Par when the superstar was promoting the film before its release. The star had then categorically denied that his latest film won't release on YouTube.

The Rang De Basanti actor said, "I fold my hands and apologise because I lied when I said Sitaare Zameen Par wouldn’t be released on YouTube. I did it because I had no other choice. I had to protect the film’s theatrical business. I am very loyal to theatres, my life began with cinema. So, I have always strived to protect the theatrical business of my films. Still, I apologise because I had to lie. Otherwise, my dreams for this film would’ve ended there."

Now, this clip of Aamir has been shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip and the actor is being slammed for his lies. One netizen wrote, "Sher aaya sher aaya kab tak chalega. The next time he says his movie will only be a theatrical release and it will not be available once it goes out of theatre, I wonder how many people will believe that sh*t and go and watch the movie", while another said, "To bhai ye bol deta ki abhi OTT ki deals reveal nahi kar sakta ya ye bol deta ki abhi OTT deals finalise nahi hui hai - public ko outrightly jhoot bolna - vo bhi is intenet ki age mein - this will and should backfire."

A Reddit user also slammed Aamir's move and stated, "No-one (including me) wants to pay 100 rupees to watch just one movie, when for just 199 rupees I can buy one month's membership of Netflix and watch a whole catalogue of movies. To pay for just one movie is more expensive. I am so glad Saiyaara is doing well and proving the point that if you just make a good movie in the first place with good music, it will do well."

Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par will be priced at Rs 100 in India and will also be available in 38 other countries, including the US, UK, and Australia, with prices tailored to local markets, on YouTube Movies. The RS Prasanna directorial will also be available in subtitles and dubbed versions in several languages to cater to a wider audience.

