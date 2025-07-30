Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ISRO successfully launches NISAR satellite to track climate threats from space

IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh set for Test debut, can India's new-look pace attack level the series?

Gurmeet Choudhary dedicates his career, success to Debina Bonnerjee, reveals mantra for successful marriage: 'Usne mujhe bigadne se roka' | Exclusive

Katrina Kaif's oversized shirt sparks pregnancy rumours as she heads to Alibaug with Vicky Kaushal - Watch viral video

'I would like to play': Internet melts as baby elephant hugs man in heartwarming viral video

Aamir Khan slammed for lying about Sitaare Zameen Par's YouTube release: 'Sher aaya sher aaya kab tak chalega'

US President Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on India from...

'Won’t be able to throw again....:' Neeraj Chopra reveals career-threatening injury that forged his mindset

THIS state declares public holiday on July 31, schools, offices to remain shut due to...; check details

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB’s Breakout to a New ATH Could Stall as Traders Shift Attention to Viral Newcomer Under $0.002

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ISRO successfully launches NISAR satellite to track climate threats from space

ISRO successfully launches NISAR satellite to track climate threats from space

IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh set for Test debut, can India's new-look pace attack level the series?

IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh set for Test debut, can India's new-look pace attack

Gurmeet Choudhary dedicates his career, success to Debina Bonnerjee, reveals mantra for successful marriage: 'Usne mujhe bigadne se roka' | Exclusive

Gurmeet Choudhary dedicates his career, success to Debina Bonnerjee | Exclusive

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra

Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aamir Khan slammed for lying about Sitaare Zameen Par's YouTube release: 'Sher aaya sher aaya kab tak chalega'

While promoting Sitaare Zameen Par ahead of its release, Aamir Khan had categorically denied that the film will not be released on YouTube. Now, the superstar is being slammed for his outright lies.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 05:57 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aamir Khan slammed for lying about Sitaare Zameen Par's YouTube release: 'Sher aaya sher aaya kab tak chalega'
Sitaare Zameen Par to release on YouTube

TRENDING NOW

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan held a press conference announcing that Sitaare Zameen Par will release directly on YouTube, skipping popular OTT platforms. The heartwarming sports comedy will be available from August 1 on YouTube Movies at an accessible price of Rs 100, skipping other digital platforms entirely. During the event, Aamir was asked if he lied to those who had asked about the YouTube release of Sitaare Zameen Par when the superstar was promoting the film before its release. The star had then categorically denied that his latest film won't release on YouTube.

The Rang De Basanti actor said, "I fold my hands and apologise because I lied when I said Sitaare Zameen Par wouldn’t be released on YouTube. I did it because I had no other choice. I had to protect the film’s theatrical business. I am very loyal to theatres, my life began with cinema. So, I have always strived to protect the theatrical business of my films. Still, I apologise because I had to lie. Otherwise, my dreams for this film would’ve ended there."

Now, this clip of Aamir has been shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip and the actor is being slammed for his lies. One netizen wrote, "Sher aaya sher aaya kab tak chalega. The next time he says his movie will only be a theatrical release and it will not be available once it goes out of theatre, I wonder how many people will believe that sh*t and go and watch the movie", while another said, "To bhai ye bol deta ki abhi OTT ki deals reveal nahi kar sakta ya ye bol deta ki abhi OTT deals finalise nahi hui hai - public ko outrightly jhoot bolna - vo bhi is intenet ki age mein - this will and should backfire."

A Reddit user also slammed Aamir's move and stated, "No-one (including me) wants to pay 100 rupees to watch just one movie, when for just 199 rupees I can buy one month's membership of Netflix and watch a whole catalogue of movies. To pay for just one movie is more expensive. I am so glad Saiyaara is doing well and proving the point that if you just make a good movie in the first place with good music, it will do well."

Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par will be priced at Rs 100 in India and will also be available in 38 other countries, including the US, UK, and Australia, with prices tailored to local markets, on YouTube Movies. The RS Prasanna directorial will also be available in subtitles and dubbed versions in several languages to cater to a wider audience.

READ | Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, but went almost bankrupt, then...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka coast, tsunami warnings issued for Japan, Alaska and Hawaii
Powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka coast
Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure, RPower reveal Rs 18000 crore expansion plan, to increase...
Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure, RPower reveal Rs 18000 crore expansion pl
Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, but went almost bankrupt, then...
Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman, Akshay
Who is Manjot Singh? Indian detained by US Immigration, was arrested 6 different times due to...
Who is Manjot Singh? Indian detained by US Immigration, was arrested 6 different
Meet man, whose father sold his house to fund his son's education, later cracked UPSC exam at the age of 23 in first attempt, his rank was..., he is from...
Meet man, whose father sold his house to fund his son's education, later cracked
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE