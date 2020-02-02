Aamir Khan shares throwback pics with father Tahir Hussain on latter's 10th death anniversary

Aamir Khan is currently grabbing headlines for his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chadha'. The actor has recreated Tom Hanks' looks from 'Forrest Gump' for the Hindi remake. This time around, Aamir is in the news after he posted some throwback pictures with father Tahir Hussain, on the latter's 10th death anniversary.

In one of the photos, Aamir is seen in his father Tahir Hussain's arms. Apart from that, Aamir shared a photo of the whole family, with him and his brother Faisal Khan in his mother Zeenat Hussain and father Tahir Hussain's arms. There was also a third picture of Tahir enjoying time with his friends, including Shammi Kapoor.

Aamir shared the images on Twitter by simply writing, "Remembering my father." As soon as Aamir posted the pictures, he was declared as a carbon copy of his father.

See his post here:

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chadha' is slated for Christmas 2020 release. The movie was previously going to clash with Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey. After Aamir request Akshay and the team to shift their release date, they all agreed to do so, and thus, Aamir would come solo this Christmas.