Aamir Khan shares how first wife Reena Dutta's family reacted to their secret marriage at age of...: 'He scared me and threatened...'

Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, is often in the news both for his professional and personal life. Aamir Khan, who is a father to three kids, has also been married twice, the first time to Reena Dutta and the second time to Kiran Rao. The superstar is currently in a relationship with his longtime friend, Gauri. Today, we will take you back in time when Aamir Khan opened up about his first marriage to Reena Dutta and how the duo got secretly married, much to the chagrin of Reena Dutta's family.

How did Reena Dutta's parents react to her secret marriage with Aamir Khan?

In an interview with The Lallantop earlier this year, Aamir Khan openly spoke about falling in love with Reena Dutta when they were teenagers. When Reena Dutta's father found out about their relationship, he locked his daughter up. "Reena started crying and sat in the window. I saw it. And I lost my cool and called them. I shouted at her mother, but she scolded me back. Reena’s cousins also came and asked me to stay away. Later, I had a word with her father. He scared me and threatened me a lot," Aamir Khan said.

The actor added, "I called up my friend Satya (Satyameva Jayate’s creator). I told him that I am really in love with Reena. I asked Satya to give Reena a letter from me to tell her that I am still in love with her. I waited outside the college. She came, and we went to Satya’s house in Prabhadevi. She informed me about the situation. Later, I used to drop a letter daily to our decided spot. After coming back from college, she would throw her letter by crumpling the paper."

Did Aamir Khan love Reena Dutta?

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta faced much opposition from the latter's family; however, despite it, they decided to tie the knot. "We met at Satya’s house, and I told her, ‘Let’s get married. I didn’t want to take a risk. After I turned 21 on March 14, we registered our marriage on March 18. I wanted to keep our marriage safe. We had decided to keep our marriage certificate for our safety. She took a day to think, and eventually, she agreed."

Interestingly, even after they married, Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan lived at their individual homes, only meeting outside Bandra Station in the evening. Soon, Reena Dutta's parents came to know about her marriage to Aamir Khan. The actor called Reena home to also introduce her to his parents.

"My father thought he would be introducing his girlfriend to him. I started crying. The ladies present at the house also cried. Surprisingly, Abu Jaan (dad)’s reaction was quite unexpected. He came and hugged me tightly. He said, ‘Abhi shaadi ho chuki hai, ab kya problem hai?’. I got so emotional. Later, I told him that her parents also got to know about it. When I called at her house to inform her that my parents wanted to meet, her mother asked us not to come," Aamir Khan said.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's marriage

However, despite all the challenges, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta loved each other, and they won in the end.

Things changed after Reena Dutta’s father suffered a minor heart attack and was able to see Aamir Khan's good side. He did not take any more time to accept the actor as his son-in-law.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta fought for their love till the very end, but in 2002, their fairytale came to an end, and they got divorced. Aamir Khan then married Kiran Rao in 2005, but they also got divorced in 2021. Currently, Aamir Khan is in a relationship with Gauri Spratt.

