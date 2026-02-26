Aamir Khan shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman Khan's father is 'still in ICU, but...'

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs and restaurants by 1 year, check details
Aamir Khan interacted with the media and shared the crucial update about Salim Khan's health, assuring that his health is improving with each passing day.
Ever since the news of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan being hospitalised surfaced, fans and well-wishers have been waiting for updates on his health. Now, Aamir Khan has shared a reassuring update, stating that Salim Khan is recovering well and is expected to return home soon. The 'Lagaan' actor spoke to the media during an event on Wednesday and informed that he went to meet Salim Khan but could not see him directly as he is in the ICU. However, he spent time with the family, who shared that he is improving well.
Aamir Khan on Salim Khan's health
While interacting with the media, Aamir said, "Main Salim sahab se milne gaya tha, hum sab dua kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi se theek ho jaayen. Kyunki voh ICU mein the, main unse personally nahi mil paya. Unke family ke saath main baitha tha. (I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon. Could not meet him personally since he was in the ICU. I sat with the family.)," Aamir said.
'Salim Khan is showing improvement every day': Aamir Khan
Aamir further added, "Jo mujhe Alvira ji bata rahi hai, har roz unki health improve ho rahi hai. Hum sab prarthna kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi ghar aa jaayen aur unki health bhi wapas aa jaaye. (Alvira ji tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored)."
About Salim Khan's health
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan (90) has been admitted to the hospital since February 17 after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors had earlier shared that his condition is stable and that he is being kept under close watch in the intensive care unit (ICU). Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed. "There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal, and did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need for any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was "very minimal."