In his recent interview, Aamir Khan shared that it would not be possible to tell the Mahabharata story in one film so it will be a multi-film franchise with different directors.

For the past few years, Aamir Khan has shared that his dream project is to adapt the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata for the big screen. It seems that the superstar is close to realising his dream now as Khan has confirmed in his recent interview that he will start working on the Mahabharata adaptation this year. The actor-director also shared that he will producing the project under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. "It is one of my biggest ambitions, I’m hoping to start work on it this year. It will take a while because the writing process will take a few years", said Aamir Khan while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India.

When the Rang De Basanti actor was asked which character he would like to play in the Mahabharata, Aamir said he isn't sure if he will act in the project and the casting team will pick actors based on who suits each character. "We’ll see who we should cast based on who’s appropriate for which part", Khan said. He further added that it would not be possible to tell the Mahabharata story in one film so it will be a multi-film franchise with different directors as he shared, "It’s too early to say, but we might need multiple directors. If we have to plan it in a certain timeline because if you do one after another, it will take very long. Like they did in Lord of the Rings. So something like that, in that case, you will need more than one director."

In an earlier interview with Galatta Plus in 2022, Aamir had shared his doubts about making Mahabharata. "When you are making a film on Mahabharata, you are not just making a film. You are performing a yagya. It is not just a film, it is much more. And, that is why I am not ready for it yet. I am scared of bringing it out. Mahabharata will never let you down, but you may let down Mahabharata", he had said.

