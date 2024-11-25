Aamir Khan's video saying 'I spit on my heroines' hands for good luck' irks netizens.

Aamir Khan has given several hits and blockbusters to Indian cinema and he continues to impress the audience with his acting chops. However, a video of the superstar has irked netizens wherein he could be seen revealing that he used to spit on his heroines’ hands.

During MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival, Aamir Khan was seen sharing the stage with Farah Khan and his Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar co-stars. Farah recalled an incident and said, “Aamir used to do this to everyone and he still doing this …he is like ‘Let me read your hand’. And then he would spit on it.” To this, Aamir replied, “Maine jis heroine ke haath par thukha hai wo number one ban gayi” Pooja Bedi, who was also taking part in the conversation joined in to say, “I’ll tell my daughter Aalia that you have to go and meet Aamir's uncle he needs to spit on your hand.”

The video is now going viral on Reddit and has irked netizens. One of the users wrote, “The audacity of these men.” Another user commented, “He should have spit on Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs of Hindostan. Oh Right, the audience did that.” Another commented, “so-called most intellectual Bollywood artiste.” Another wrote, “What kind of ridiculous logic is this? Even as a prank, this is not justified. It is absolutely disgusting. I don't understand how people tolerate this behavior, let alone how his wife put up with it. No wonder he has had so many divorces. He didn't even acknowledge being married initially until SRK mentioned it on the show Aap Ki Adalat.”

Aamir Khan took a break from acting after his Laal Singh Chaddha flopped miserably at the box office. However, he is now dabbling six projects together. Talking about the same, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “"I have never taken up six movies together in my life. This time, I had my own reason for it. When I finally decided that, 'Okay, I won't leave films yet', the next thought came to me that this is probably the last 10 years of my active working life.”

He further added, “You can't trust life, we might die tomorrow. So, I am saying, I roughly have 10 years of active life. I am 59. Till I am 70, I will hopefully be well enough to be productive. So, then I thought, let me make my last 10 years the most productive. More than that, as I am getting older, I want to support talent that I believe in writers, directors, and all creative people. I want to become a platform for talents I believe in before I retire at 70. That's why I took up more films."

