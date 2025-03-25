In a recent interview, Aamir Khan talked about working with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and said that they have loosely talked about it.

Fans of Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan are eagerly waiting for the day when all three will star together in a film. If that happens, it’s expected to be a massive hit and create history at the box office.

In a recent interview, Aamir Khan talked about the same and said that they have loosely talked about it and they are happy together but they are waiting for the right script. The video of the interview is going viral, one of the fans wrote, "3 Khans superstar heros." The second one said, "can't wait for them to appear."

Meanwhile, Aamir recently celebrated his 60th birthday with an intimate gathering at his Mumbai residence. The guest list included close friends and fellow superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

During his pre-birthday celebrations for his 60th, Aamir Khan made a public introduction of his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media. The interaction uncovered some unexpected details about their relationship.

Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, recently opened up about what truly made her fall for him. Interestingly, it wasn’t his blockbuster films like 3 Idiots or Dangal. Gauri revealed that she isn’t a big fan of Bollywood films and has only watched two of Aamir’s movies.

Aamir Khan shared, “I was looking for someone I can be calm with, someone who brings me peace. And there she was.” Gauri, in turn, spoke about what she was looking for in a partner, explaining how Aamir turned out to be the perfect match for her.

Gauri mentioned, “I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring.” To this, Aamir humorously replied, “And after all that, you found me?”