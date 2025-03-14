Aamir Khan looked completely in love with Gauri Spratt as he also sang Amitabh Bachchan's song Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein from the 1976 Hindi film Kabhi Kabhie while holding her hand.

Amid constant speculations, Aamir Khan, on the eve of his 60th birthday, finally confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt, revealing that they have been together for over a year. Aamir Khan, who turns 60 today, introduced her partner to the media during an informal meet-and-greet event. Before introducing Gauri Spratt to the media, Aamir Khan said, "I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides, we won’t have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night."

"She is from Bangalore, and we have known each other for 25 years. But we connected a year and a half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically," Aamir Khan further added.

Aamir Khan looked completely in love with Gauri Spratt as he also sang Amitabh Bachchan's song Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein from the 1976 Hindi film Kabhi Kabhie while holding her hand.

Aamir Khan praised his previous relationships with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, calling them 'enriching'. He also shared how, with Gauri Spratt, he feels 'settled'.

Gauri Spratt, who has a six-year-old son, said she was looking for someone who is gentle and intelligent, and is happy to have found him.

When asked if he plans to marry Gauri Spratt anytime soon, Aamir Khan said, "I don’t know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi (I don’t know whether marriage suits me at this age). My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives."

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par, which marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim.

