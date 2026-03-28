Aamir Khan says he always wanted OTT release for Sitaare Zameen Par but not just after theatrical run: 'Was never in two minds'

After Sitaare Zameen Par debuted in theatres, Aamir Khan avoided OTT platforms and instead released the film directly on his YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies under a pay-per-view model for Rs 100 per view. Now, the film will have its streaming premiere on SonyLIV on April 3.

Aamir Khan has said that an OTT release for his 2025 sports comedy drama Sitaare Zameen Par was always part of the plan but he did not want it to be immediately after the film's theatrical run. Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par was released in cinema halls across the country in June 2025, earning over Rs 250 crore and receiving praise for its heartwarming story as well as performances. The film will now make its streaming debut on SonyLIV on April 3.

"I was never in two minds. I always wanted an OTT release but not so quickly after the theatre release. So it is now coming on SonyLIV on April 3 and I want audiences all across the country to enjoy the film," the Rang De Basanti actor told PTI. "Those who have not got a chance to see it in theatres can now watch it on SonyLIV," he added.

In July 2025, a month after the film's debut in theatres, Aamir had opted to bypass traditional OTT platforms and instead release Sitaare Zameen Par directly on his YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies under a pay-per-view model, allowing viewers to watch the film by paying Rs 100 per view. At the time, the actor told PTI that the move was an attempt to make cinema more accessible and to experiment with a new digital distribution model.

"This is my private cinema chain. Think of it like Aamir Khan Productions has opened a new cinema chain, which is in everyone's house and in everyone's pocket. I got good offers from OTT channels. But I don't want those Rs 100-125 crore from OTT channels. I want to earn Rs 100 from my audience. I prefer that more," Aamir had said.

Sitaare Zameen Par, which was a follow-up to Aamir’s critically acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, featured the actor as Gulshan Arora, an assistant coach of a major basketball team. After being fired from his job, his life takes an unexpected turn when a drunk-driving incident lands him in court. He is given a choice between serving jail time or completing 90 days of community service, which involves coaching a team of neurodivergent players and training them for a basketball tournament.

The movie also featured Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra. Besides the film, Aamir said the streamer will also showcase the documentary Sitaaron Ke Sitaare, which puts spotlight on the real-life parents of the neurodivergent actors of the film.

"It's a very special piece of content because it looks at the real superstars. The Sitaare are the superstars but the real life superstars are the parents of these 10 artists who have raised them and have taken care of them. So that film really highlights the fact that the parents are the real superstars," Aamir concluded.

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