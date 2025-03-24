Aamir Khan feels the failure of his son Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa is a valuable learning experience for him.

Aamir Khan has always been open about his son Junaid Khan's journey in Bollywood. Recently, he spoke about Junaid's career path after his big-screen debut. Junaid, who starred alongside Khushi Kapoor in the romantic comedy Loveyapa, made a lot of noise with his entry into films.

However, despite the buzz, the film didn't do well at the box office. Instead of feeling discouraged, Aamir feels the failure is a valuable learning experience for his son. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Aamir Khan commented on Loveyapa's failure, saying, "Accha hua" (It’s good that it happened). He explained that facing early challenges is important for growth and added, “I think he’s doing well, and he will continue to learn.”

Looking back on Junaid’s journey, Aamir spoke highly of his son’s hard work and talent. He mentioned that Junaid has had a strong beginning and praised his ability to fully immerse himself in his roles. He said, "While watching Maharaj, I felt he became the person, and in Loveyapa too, he is convincingly Gaurav."

However, Aamir was also honest about areas where Junaid could improve. He mentioned that, like him, Junaid isn’t particularly good at dancing and sometimes finds social interactions difficult. Aamir pointed out that Junaid can be a bit quirky in media interviews, often giving unconventional responses.

The Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer was directed by Advait Chandan, who has previously helmed Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha. Made in Rs 60 crore, Loveyapa earned just Rs 6.85 crore net in India and grossed Rs 8.85 crore worldwide at the box office, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Loveyapa was the remake of the 2022 Tamil romantic comedy Love Today. Helmed and headlined by Pradeep Ranganathan, the film was made in just Rs 5 crore and went on to become a blockbuster. It earned Rs 67 crore net in India and grossed Rs 101 crore worldwide, becoming one of the most profitable Tamil films ever.