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Aamir Khan says 3 Idiots was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk, reacts to hunger strike

Aamir Khan has expressed concern over Sonam Wangchuk's health amid his hunger strike while clarifying that 3 Idiots and his character Phunsukh Wangdu were not inspired by the activist.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 09:35 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Aamir Khan says 3 Idiots was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk, reacts to hunger strike
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Actor Aamir Khan has spoken for the first time about education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the past 20 days. While expressing concern over Wangchuk's health, Aamir also addressed the long-standing belief that his 3 Idiots character, Phunsukh Wangdu, was inspired by the activist.

Aamir expresses concern over Wangchuk's health

Aamir made the remarks during the closing ceremony of the London Indian Film Festival, where Lagaan was screened. During an interaction with the media, he was asked about Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike. REPORTER : Your film was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. He is on fast.

The actor said everyone was worried about Wangchuk's condition and hoped the protest would end soon. "All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast."

Calls 3 Idiots link a 'misconception'

Aamir also clarified that the popular belief connecting 3 Idiots to Sonam Wangchuk is incorrect. "No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn’t know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film, 3 Idiots."

He explained that neither he nor the filmmakers were aware of Wangchuk while the film was being developed.

Responds to Omi Vaidya's claim

Aamir's clarification comes days after his 3 Idiots co-star Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur Ramalingam, urged people to support Wangchuk and claimed that Phunsukh Wangdu was based on the activist's life. Reacting to Omi's statement, Aamir said, "Chatur is wrong."

He added that while Wangchuk's work deserves appreciation, there was no connection between him and the creation of the film's central character.

According to Aamir, director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi also did not know Sonam Wangchuk when 3 Idiots was written and filmed.

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