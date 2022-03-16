Aamir Khan, Salman Khan to reunite for 'Andaz Apna Apna 2?' Read details

The 1994 film 'Andaz Apna Apna' has earned cult status, and till now it is considered as one of the best comedy films. Aamir and Salman's character Amar-Prem, the movie's one-liner and performances of Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor have gained pop-culture popularity in these years. Every 90's kid out there wants to have more of Amar and Prem. They want to laugh out loud with the duo's goofiness. Well, we have news for them, as the much-awaited sequel of the film is finally under development.

Director Rajkummar Santoshi recently spilt details about 'Andaz Apna Apna 2.' While speaking to Pinkvilla, the director confirmed that the sequel is under scripting stage. Santoshi is penning the script, and once he is satisfied with the final draft, then they will think about casting and other things. Rajkumar has other projects in the pipeline too. The director also revealed that he recently met Aamir, and they chose not to talk about work, but they still discussed the fond memories from the original movie. When Rajkumar was asked if the main leads, Aamir and Salman will return in the sequel, he said that the casting isn't considered yet, but if the story requires them, then they will see.

'Andaz Apna Apna 2' has been one of the most awaited sequels. Fans of Salman and Aamir want to see them again. Years ago, Rajkumar has given a hint about the sequel's development in his last directorial 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero.' The Shahid Kapoor starrer had a scene in which Salman Khan makes a guest appearance, and he asks his driver to take him for 'Andaz Apna Apna 2 narration.

Talking about the original, apart from Aamir and Salman, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Viju Khote, and late actor Deven Varma played pivotal roles in the film.