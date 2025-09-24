Aamir Khan, Salman Khan faced problems while shooting Andaz Apna Apna; they bonded when Salman supported Aamir during...

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan will come together on one couch in the first episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on September 25 on Amazon Prime Video India.

Hosted by Kajol Devgan and Twinkle Khanna, the talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle will premiere on Amazon Prime Video India on Thursday, September 25, with the Amar-Prem reunion as the two superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan will come together on one couch, decades later. The first episode will feature the two stars having some heartfelt revelations, with Aamir admitting he was judgemental towards Salman and Salman revealing his wish of embracing fatherhood.

Aamir shared that he faced problems with Salman while shooting Andaz Apna Apna and they two actually bonded with each other when the Sultan star visited his place for dinner when the Dangal star was struggling after his divorce with first ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir said, "Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly. Because before that I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn’t come on time, we often faced problems during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna)."

Aamir further confessed to being judgmental, saying, "I want to say something. Salman, main bahot judgemental tha yaar, shuru shuru mein. I was very hard as a person. When Aamir questioned Salman about his past relationships, he said, "Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame." The Tiger Zinda Hai star even shared his wish of having a child someday as he stated, "Children, I will have, one day, soon. It's just that eventually one will have kids, but let's see."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan's last release was Sikandar on Eid earlier this year. The action-packed drama, directed by AR Murugadoss, bombed at the box office. On the other hand, Aamir Khan was seen in the sports comedy Sitaare Zameen Par this year. The RS Prasanna directorial received average reviews, but did commercially well.

