Aamir Khan's unreleased sci-fi film 'Time Machine' had an ensemble cast, know more about the movie

Aamir Khan has an impressive filmography. He is among those artists who broke several records by picking some challenging topics and presenting them in the most entertaining manner ('Lagaan,' 'Rang De Basanti,' 'Taare Zameen Par,' 'Secret Superstar'). He has also done hardcore commercial entertainers like 'Ghajini,' '3 idiots,' 'Dangal,' that went on to make history.

However, in his glorious career, Aamir has also been a part of an unreleased film that could have been a historic blockbuster. In 1992, Aamir Khan was part of the sci-fi film 'Time Machine,' and it was considered a game-changer in Bollywood. 'Mr India' director Shekhar Kapur was directing the film, and apart from Aamir, the film was loaded with an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Anand, Raveena Tandon, Rekha, and Gulshan Grover.

We can only imagine what could’ve been. But we surely missed out on an interesting film. pic.twitter.com/nuNUQw1VGF — Aamir 2100cr SRK 395cr (@Rancho119) January 9, 2019

Reportedly, The basic plot of the film revolves around an orphan (played by Aamir) who wishes to see his parent. So a scientist invents the time machine, and Aamir uses the machine, and goes into the past to meet his parent (played by Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha).

Aamir Khan with Shekhar Kapur and Gulshan Grover. pic.twitter.com/cNFVG5P4wi — (@AAMIRCRAZE) January 11, 2021

As per the reports, the film was 70% percent completed, but the film went over budget, and Shekhar also left for the U.S, thus the film got shelved. As per a report of Hindustan Times, around 2008, Kapur showed his interest to revive 'Time Machine' with Ranbir Kapoor, but even the revamped film never saw the day of light.

The film would have been a path-breaker, and it would be really interesting to see, how Bollywood capitalises on the theme of 'Time Travel.' Even director Shekhar stated that it is one film that should have been made.



Memories of Time Machine rushes w/Aamir Khan Vijay Anand Naseeruddin Shah. A film tht shld hve been made http://t.co/3hYtFTAx — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 22, 2012

Speaking about the actor's films, Aamir will soon be seen in Forest Gump's official adaptation 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Kareena Kapoor Khan. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will release in cinemas on 11 August.