Aamir Khan's team breaks silence on why 25 IPS officers visited his Mumbai home: 'We are still...'

Just days before a much-talked-about announcement, Aamir Khan’s quiet Bandra residence turned into a hub of speculation. Over two dozen IPS officers were seen entering and leaving his home on Sunday, July 27, leaving netizens and paparazzi buzzing with theories.

A convoy of cars, and even a bus, was caught on camera outside the superstar’s residence only further fueled the curiosity.

While fans wondered what prompted such a high-profile visit, Aamir’s team offered no clear answer. “We are still figuring out with Aamir,” they stated, hinting at the unplanned nature of the gathering. But soon, reports trickled in that this was no official enquiry or security issue; it was a warm, informal interaction.

According to Firstpost, the current batch of IPS trainees had reached out to Aamir for a meet-up, and the actor graciously hosted them at his home.

Still, the timing has raised eyebrows. With Aamir all set to make a “special announcement” on July 29, theories are flying thick and fast about whether the two events are linked. Is he stepping into a new role—beyond the screen? Is this connected to his social initiatives? Only time will tell.

Professionally, Aamir is on a high. His comeback film Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and directed by RS Prasanna, earned over ₹165 crore at the box office. After a three-year hiatus, the film marked a solid return to cinema for the superstar.

Ahead, the actor has big plans, he’ll be seen portraying Dadasaheb Phalke in a Rajkumar Hirani-directed biopic and is expected to be the Chief Guest at the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where a special retrospective on his cinematic journey is in the works. As a producer, he’s backing Lahore 1947, a period drama starring Sunny Deol and helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi.