HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aamir Khan’s team breaks silence on his cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, says 'has made no...'

Aamir Khan denied rumours of criticising Rajinikanth’s Coolie, praising the team and calling the film’s massive ₹500 crore success proof of its brilliance.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 06:36 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Aamir Khan’s team breaks silence on his cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, says 'has made no...'
Image credit: Instagram
    Aamir Khan has firmly denied making any negative remarks about the recent blockbuster Coolie, which stars superstar Rajinikanth and has been a massive success at the box office.

    Speculation had surfaced online suggesting that Aamir had criticised the film’s storyline and execution. However, his team was quick to issue a statement to clear the air and put an end to the misinformation.

    Aamir Khan’s spokesperson said, "Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie. Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajnikant, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of Coolie. The film has done over 500 Cr at the box office which speaks for itself."

    The clarification comes amid growing fan speculation and media reports citing unverified sources. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring Rajinikanth in a powerful lead role, has received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. Its box office collection crossing the ₹500 crore mark is proof that the film is one of the year’s biggest hits. 

    With this clarification, Aamir hopes to end any unwarranted controversy and reaffirm his admiration for Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the entire Coolie team.

