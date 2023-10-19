Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's latest photo divides the internet, netizens say 'isse apne papa ke...'

Junaid Khan's latest photo went viral on the internet, and it has received mixed reactions from the netizens.

Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta's son, Junaid Khan, who will soon make his acting debut with Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films produced, The Maharaja, has surprised the netizens with his latest photo. A photo of Junaid from his latest photoshoot was shared by Avinash Govariker, and it took the internet by storm.

In the photo, Junaid was spotted wearing posing in a causally unbuttoned blue kurta. He sports long, wavy hair with light stubble. Sharing the photo on his Instagram, Avinash wrote, "Like father like son? Perfection or EasySwag? #JunaidKhan all grown up & ready to take on the Cameras & the Lights."

Here's the post

As soon as the photo was shared on Instagram, several netizens reacted to Junaid's look. A netizen wrote, "He is looking awesome here. All the best. His father's shoes are too big to fill. But you will shine." Another netizen wrote, "Woah, dude Aamir Khan’s son? Looking amazing here." One of the netizens wrote, "Wow, he has really transformed his look!"

However, another section of the internet trolled Junaid. An internet user wrote, "Bhagwan aap sabko himmat dein iski film dekhne ke liye." Another internet user wrote, "Now anyone can become HERO. These nepo kids are extremely lucky." One of the internet users wrote, "Aamir Khan iss age mein cute dikhta tha. isse apne papa kelooks nahi mile." A netizen wrote, "Looks like Rickshaw wala." Another netizen wrote, "Plastic surgery se roop nikhar gaya hai chore ka."

30-year-old Junaid Khan is the son of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. Junaid will debut as a producer with the film Pritam Pyare, in which Aamir has an extended cameo. Junaid will then make his acting debut with The Maharaja, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.