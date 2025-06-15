Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par was slated for a June 20 release. However, it seems like the film will get postponed as it has not been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Aamir Khan's Sitare Zameen Par is among the most anticipated releases, slated for June 20. Mr. Perfectionist is busy promoting the upcoming film. However, seems the movie might get postponed, because it is still stuck in the censor board. As per the reports, the censor has not cleared Aamir's film. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested cuts in two scenes of the film, which Aamir is not ready to accept.

Due to the delay in certification, there are speculations that the film is being delayed because of the rift between the censor board and Aamir Khan. As Bollywood Hungama reported, the film was sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board suggested cutting two scenes from the film. A source told the portal, "CBFC has suggested two cuts. On the other hand, Aamir Khan feels that the film should be passed without these cuts."

Why does Aamir Khan not want to consider CBFC's suggestion?

Aamir Khan believes that he and director RS Prasanna have made the film thoughtfully. Some scenes and dialogues, when shown to the audience with context, seem appropriate. However, the two scenes CBFC suggested be removed have not been revealed yet.

Aamir is not accepting the censor's suggestion to cut two scenes of the film, due to which 'Sitare Zameen Par' was not given a censor certificate. As per the reports, Aamir will meet the CBFC investigation committee on Monday, and he will put forward his point of view.