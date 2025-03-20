Aamir's family, including his ex-wives, have warmly accepted Gauri. His sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde, has expressed her happiness about the new couple.

Aamir Khan has found love again at 60 with Gauri Spratt, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur. The two have known each other for 25 years but reconnected 18 months ago, and their friendship blossomed into romance. Aamir, who has been married twice before, to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, introduced Gauri to his fans and family, marking a new chapter in his life.



In an interview with Times Applaud Trends, Nikhat Khan Hegde expressed her joy and admiration for Gauri Spratt, saying, “Hum log bahut khush hain Aamir ke liye aur Gauri ke liye bhi kyunki vo bahut hi achi insaan hain aur hum bahut chahte hain ke ye log dono khush rahein hamesha hamesha (We’re very happy for Aamir and Gauri as she is a wonderful human being. We want them to stay happy always).” She also revealed that she had met Gauri in Mumbai almost a year ago.

Besides her, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt also shared his thoughts on Aamir Khan's new relationship, saying, "If I can get married at 50, why can't Aamir Khan find love at 60?" Bhatt emphasized that age is just a number and that there's no specific timeline for finding happiness. He noted that as people mature, relationships shift from being driven by excitement or passion to being centered around companionship and alleviating loneliness.

Meanwhile, Gauri Spratt, who has a six-year-old son, brings her own unique background to the relationship. She has professionally worked in hairstyling and has an FDA degree in fashion, styling, and photography from the University of Arts, London. She recently revealed the qualities that drew her to Aamir Khan, saying, "I was looking for someone who embodies kindness, gentleness, and genuine care - and I found those qualities in Aamir," she said in a statement.