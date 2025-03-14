Aamir Khan confirmed that though the two have known each other for 25 years, they began dating just over a year ago. Gauri Spratt further shared that when Aamir introduced her to his family, they all made her feel very welcome.

On the eve of his 60th birthday on Thursday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan surprised his fans by introducing his new partner, Gauri Spratt, during an informal interaction with media in Mumbai. While interacting with the media, Aamir Khan happily confirmed dating Gauri, who reportedly hails from Bengaluru.

During the interaction, both Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt also answered some questions. Gauri Spratt was also asked what's the most romantic thing Aamir has done for her. She nodded yes when asked if Aamir Khan was a romantic person and shared that the actor does something romantic every day.

Aamir Khan confirmed that though the two have known each other for 25 years, they began dating just over a year ago. Gauri Spratt further shared that when Aamir introduced her to his family, they all made her feel very welcome.

For the unversed, Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, and later Kiran Rao. From his first marriage with Reena, Aamir has two children Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

During the press event, Aamir also opened up about his upcoming projects, revealing how passionate he is to adapt the epic Mahabharat into a film. “We are just starting with the writing process. We are putting together a team…so let’s see how that goes,” he said.

Aamir’s upcoming projects include Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, slated for release in June.

READ | Viral! Amitabh Bachchan lovingly gazes at Jaya Bachchan during Holika Dahan celebrations; fans notice Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya's absence