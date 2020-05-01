Aamir Khan's new look during coronavirus lockdown will leave you surprised

Aamir Khan has a new look during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor is back in his lean avatar and dons a salt-and-pepper look, which is sure to leave his fans surprised.

It was movie time for Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Ira Khan. Ira shared images of her family. In one of the pictures, Aamir is seen with thumbs up. His face was clean-shaven. It appeared that the actor recently went through a haircut and trimmed the sides of his hair. In the image, Aamir was seen wearing a white shirt with grey suit and brown pants.

Sharing the images, Ira wrote, "And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry."

Here's her post:

Aamir Khan was recently in news as he mourned the demise of legendary actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. On the work front, he was expected to next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', which was slated for Christmas release. With the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, one cannot be sure if the movie would be able to release on the date promised.