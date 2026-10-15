Bollywood actor Imran Khan asked to leave India by Oct 28 after joining anti-CEC protest

Actor Imran Khan, Aamir Khan’s nephew, has reportedly been asked by Mumbai Police to leave India by October 28.

Actor Imran Khan has reportedly received a notice asking him to leave India by October 28. The development comes days after the actor participated in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10.

Imran attended the demonstration along with his partner, actor Lekha Washington, and his cousin Zayn Marie Khan. Mumbai Police detained all three during the protest.

Action reportedly linked to Immigration Act

According to reports, the action against Imran has been initiated under provisions of the Immigration Act. The reports claim the actor participated in the protest despite allegedly not being an Indian citizen. Imran is believed to be a US citizen.

However, there is no independent confirmation at present regarding his citizenship status. The notice reportedly directs him to leave the country by October 28.

Why was Imran at the protest?

Imran was among those who gathered at August Kranti Maidan to demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was part of wider demonstrations over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations raised by Opposition parties and civil society groups regarding the electoral process.

Imran, Lekha Washington and Zayn Marie Khan were detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration.

No independent confirmation on citizenship claim

While reports have claimed that Imran is a US citizen and that his participation in the protest led to action under immigration rules, his exact citizenship status has not been independently confirmed.

The notice issued by Mumbai Police, as reported, gives him until October 28 to leave India.