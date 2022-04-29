Aamir Khan's mother reviews Laal Singh Chaddha, actor reveals what she said

File Photo

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Aamir and Kareena are starring in the Indian remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, and the first song, Kahani, was released this week. Aamir debuted the song on the radio and even engaged with the audience through the same medium. He also described how his mother, Zeenat Hussain, felt after seeing Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir stated that his mother's opinion of his work is the most significant.

Aamir revealed on RedFm show that his mother saw Laal Singh Chaddha during the film's test screenings. His mother 'loved' the movie and told him not to cut anything from it, according to the superstar. When his mother doesn't appreciate his work, Aamir reveals what she says. He indicated that she analyzes things objectively. As Aamir put it, "Ammi ka pehla reaction main hamesha leta hu uske baad bachhon ka leta hu. (I always consider my mother's reaction first, then my children's.)"

He said, "Ammi boht hi suljha hua response deti hai. Jab cheez unko pasand nahi aati hai toh kehti hai 'Hatao, yeh kya banaya hai'. She's very cute in the way she says it."



According to Pinkvilla, revealing what his mother said to him Aamir said, "Ammi ko film boht pasand aayi. My mother has loved the film. 'Aamir aap kisi baat mat suniye. Aapki film boht sahi hai. Aur aap yahi release kariye. Kuch Mat katiye.' So Ammi ko kya lagta hai mere kaam ke baare mein woh boht zaruri hai. Number one reaction it is for me. “



(The movie was a hit with my mum.) 'Aamir, don't listen to anyone,' she added. Your film is excellent. You release it as it is right now. 'Don't make any cuts.' So it's crucial for me to know how my mum thinks about my work.)