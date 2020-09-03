Aamir Khan's Marathi tutor passes away; actor pays condolences

Aamir Khan took to his social media pages and wrote a note regarding the death of his Marathi teacher, Mr Suhas Limaye. The superstar wrote about the time they spent together and about learning the Marathi language from him for about four years. Aamir went on to pen about all the moments etched in his memory forever. He started the note by stating, "I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday."

Aamir further wrote, "Sir, you have been one of my best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity and your desire to learn and share is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The four years we spent together have been the most memorable. Every moment that we have spent together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too."

"Thank you. You will be solely missed, Sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family," he concluded.

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadda for which he had kickstarted the shoot already. The actor also did a recce in Turkey for the further shoot which is likely to start in October this year. The film which is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been postponed to Christmas 2021 release.