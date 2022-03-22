Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trends after superstar's reaction to 'The Kashmir Files', know why

Vivek Agnihotri directed 'The Kashmir Files' has been wreaking havoc at the box office, setting new records each passing day. The film overtook Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' and Ranveer Singh's '83' in second-week collections and has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally. 'The Kashmir Files' was released in theatres on March 11.

Such is the craze of 'The Kashmir Files' that people from all walks of life, the audience, a section of critics, politicians and even some celebrities have come out and spoken about the film.

Recently, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan spoke at 'The Kashmir Files' during the portion of the upcoming film, 'RRR" starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR. At the Delhi promotions of 'RRR', Aamir was asked to react to 'The Kashmir Files' actor Anupam Kher's suggestion about watching the film.

Though he said that he couldn't watch the film, and added that he would soon, Aamir Khan was quoted saying about the film, "Yeh ek History ka aisa hissa hai jisse humara dil dukhta hai. Kashmir mein jo Kashmiri panditon ke saath hua hai.. woh bahut dukh ki baat hai. Aur aisi ek topic pe jo film bani hai, har Hindustani ko yeh dekhna chaiye aur har Hindustani ko yaad karna chaiye, ki ek inssan pe jab atyachar ho toh kya beetiti hai." (The film talks about a dark phase that still hurt us. Whatever happened with Kashmiri pandits in Kashmir was really sad. We have a film that showcases the darkest chapter of history. So, every Indian should watch it, and they should realise what happens when innocent lives have to go through such a dreadful phase).

Aamir further added, "This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity, and it's wonderful. So I will definitely watch the film, and I am so happy that the film is successful."

While Aamir Khan lauded 'The Kashmir Files' and expressed happiness at its success at the box office, his remarks did not go down well with a section of social media users.

Many believed that the superstar was only warming up to the audience who feels deeply about the film because he has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' slated for a release in August.

"Don't trust #AmirKhan. It's a gimmick to promote his film #LalSinghChaddha," wrote a Twitter user. "Don't get trapped, he's laying the plot for #LalSinghChaddha," wrote another. "#LalSinghChaddha , #BachchanPandey , #Pathan , Saare ke saare suddenly realises that TKF is a good movie after careful patient intent study .. We waited patiently for a week to hear from you fellas and it took 200 crores box office collection for you to realise ..hmmm cute ;)" tweeted another user. "Amirkhan is doing this just to promote his new movie #LalSinghChaddha by saying about #KashmirFiles,yes we should all boycott his movie.if he was so emotional about kashmir genocide then where these all talks were earlier?" asked a user.

#LalSinghChaddha , #BachchanPandey , #Pathan , Saare ke saare suddenly realises that TKF is a good movie after careful patient intent study .. We waited patiently for a week to hear from you fellas and it took 200 crores box office collection for you to realise ..hmmm cute ;) — Sqn Ldr Vinod Kumar (Retd) (@veekay122002) March 21, 2022



'The Kashmir Files' is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri was released in theatres on March 11 2022.