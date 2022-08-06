Search icon
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha to perform better than Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan at box office?

From the early trends, it seems like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha will be a multiplex-driven film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar will battle it out with their films, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan respectively. Their face-off will be one of the biggest box office clashes of recent times. The trade has high hopes for both films. As the release date is nearby, both films are trying their best to get the best shows on maximum screens. However, the early trend suggests that Akshay's Raksha Bandhan is scoring ahead of Aamir's film on screens and showtimes. 

Trade expert Sumit Kadel shared his report about bookings from a multiplex chain in Kolkata, and he stated that at Akshay's film has 12 more shows than Aamir Khan. He wrote, "Advance booking of #RakshaBandhan & #LaalSinghChaddha starts in Kolkata. Shows count at Inox multiplexes RB - 76 LSC - 64." 

The reason behind Kumar acing the race is because of the film's run time. Raksha Bandhan is 2 hours long, whereas Laal Singh Chaddha is 2.45 hours long. So the short run time has played in the favour of Kumar. Sumit further added, "Shorter duration is doing the trick for #RakshaBandhan.. Let see what would be the final show count across India when full fledge advance commence."

However, when it comes to tickets, LSC has scored better than Raksha Bandhan. Himesh, an entertainment journalist has shared the initial ticket count for both films. He tweeted, "#RakshaBandhan has sold approx. 2300 tickets at the national chains for the extended opening weekend." 

Kumar's human-drama Raksha Bandhan is directed by famous filmmaker Aanand L Rai and the trailer has clicked well among the masses. Whereas, the trailer of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Forrest Gump received a mixed reception among masses. Both films will release in cinemas on August 11. 

