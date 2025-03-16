Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, recently opened up about what truly made her fall for him.

During his pre-birthday celebrations for his 60th, Aamir Khan made a public introduction of his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media. The interaction uncovered some unexpected details about their relationship.

Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, recently opened up about what truly made her fall for him. Interestingly, it wasn’t his blockbuster films like 3 Idiots or Dangal. Gauri revealed that she isn’t a big fan of Bollywood films and has only watched two of Aamir’s movies.

Aamir Khan shared, “I was looking for someone I can be calm with, someone who brings me peace. And there she was.” Gauri, in turn, spoke about what she was looking for in a partner, explaining how Aamir turned out to be the perfect match for her.

Gauri mentioned, “I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring.” To this, Aamir humorously replied, “And after all that, you found me?”

Aamir Khan explained that Gauri, who grew up in Bangalore, wasn't really exposed to many Hindi films, including his own. In fact, she had only watched two of his movies—Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan—and that was quite some time ago.

Both Aamir and Gauri shared that her unfamiliarity with his films has actually worked in their favor. Aamir remarked, “She doesn’t see me as a superstar but as a partner.” Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt met 25 years back. However, they had lost touch due to their busy lives. "I was looking for someone who I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was", the actor shared.

One being asked about why he chose to go public with his relationship, Aamir shared, "We are committed now, and we felt we were secure enough in each other to tell you guys. And this is better; I won't have to hide things now. Tomorrow, if I go for a coffee with her, you guys can join us, too."

The couple has been dating for over a year now, he said. Further, revealing his plans on marriage, the Talaash actor hilariously said, "See, we are fully committed. And I have been married twice. Par ab 60 saal ki umar mein shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi (Marriage at the age of 60 would not suit me). But let's see."

Aamir Khan has been married twice previously, to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He has three children from these marriages.