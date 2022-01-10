Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reveals she fasted for 15 days, know why

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, is one of the few celebrities who doesn't shy away from sharing her personal life on her social media. She has been quite vocal about her relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare on Instagram sharing their personal pictures and had also shared in 2020 that she was under depression for four years.

Taking to Instagram on Monday 10 January, Ira dropped pictures from her Germany visit with her boyfriend and revealed that she has been attempting to lose 20 kgs that she has gained in the last four-five years. She wrote, "I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self motivation and self image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head."

She continued that she has found a new motivation to try harder. "Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany. I didn't lose a significant amount of weight in numbers - not that I could sustain anyway. But I did find a renewed motivation to try harder. And I found a rhythm. I'm doing everything I can to hold on to it now", she wrote further in her post.

Ira, who has directed an ancient Greek tragedy 'Medea', further stated her resolutions for New Year and said that she is quite determined about them. Her post further reads, "I did a lot of thinking and reflection and monitoring. I learnt some cool things. Things in the self work department and general life epiphanies that I'm really looking forward to sharing. A lot of them are practices that I need to start doing myself. So as I do, I'll be sharing them. I'm pretty determined. Let's see how it goes. Happy New Year"

Meanwhile, Aamir's son and Ira's real brother Junaid Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut soon with the film reportedly titled 'Maharaja' under the Yash Raj Films banner.