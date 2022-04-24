Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan poses in bikini for pool party, says 'we can be swimwear models'

Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has always kept her Instagram trendy and entertaining. She manage to keep her followers entertained, and she did it again. On Sunday, Ira shared three pictures from her pool party, and she even called herself and her friend 'perfect' as swimwear models.

Ira Khan posted a carousel with the caption. "We can also be swim-wear models...Any reason to splash in a pool. ESPECIALLY IN THIS HEAT!"

Here are Ira's pool-party pictures

Jr Khan's post was well received by the netizens, and many of them were amazed by Ira's confidence and her 'self-love' attitude. A user commented, "Desirable lady." While another user added, "is heat wave m kch Rahat." One of the user pointed out her Sunday saree photo ritual and said, "No sunday saree photo." A netizen added, "Damn you smokinn hotnesss." Another netizen stated Ira, "Model ka to pata nahi per you are my idol yaar."

Ira Khan has never been afraid to share her thoughts on Instagram. She has frequently discussed her mental health as well as her connection with Nupur Shikhare. Ira posted photographs of herself on her Instagram stories on Saturday. She revealed in the posts that she has been informed many times that she appears to be really serious. She stated on Instagram that she has a typical face that is neither happy nor sad.

On the first picture, Ira wrote, “I turned the camera on and this is what my face looks like right now. This is the expression on my face. People have said that I look very serious. When I am actually just being normal. This is my normal face. It’s not smiley or happy but it’s not unhappy either. I’d say it is pretty neutral.”

Ira showed her genuine smile in the second photo. She claimed she was attempting to fake a smile but failing. She said that, even if the objective isn't to convey sadness, a fake smile can often do so.