Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan pens long note after watching Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter and penned a long note about prostitution after watching Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. In her note, she talked about goals that we set in our lives.

She wrote, “You can develop a fierce will to change the wrong around you because of the trauma you experienced, making you able to ride big waves and overcome many obstacles... even then you don't manage to legalize prostitution. You can have money, intelligence, skill, connections, drive, passion and great timing... you can want it REALLY BADLY and try your genuine hardest but eradicating world hunger, stopping climate change, eliminating discrimination, achieving gender equality, systematic paradigm change...anything even slightly big that involves more than just you (because you is the only thing you have some control over)... the world is much bigger than us.”

She added, “We are meant to work on problems our children will solve. You might find the odd solution here or there.... You will die before your life's work is done." - The Adam Project.

You did manage to stop one builder/organization from tearing down the homes of thousands. Gangubai took the win. She felt genuine gratitude, pride and joy from what she did manage to achieve. Are you able to appreciate your wins?”

Earlier, Ira opened up about her depression and wrote, “I've started getting anxiety attacks. I've had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I've never had anxiety attacks before.”

She mentioned, “It's the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks. As far as I understand it (anxiety attacks), they have physiological symptoms. Palpitations, reathlessness. Plus crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like. I do not know what a panic attack is like. It's a really crappy feeling. My therapist said if it's become regular (context, I had 1 or 2 over 2 months versus almost every day now), I needed to tell my doctor/psychiatrist. In case anyone needed words to describe how they're feeling and this can be of any help."

She continued, "It feels pretty helpless. Because I really want to go to sleep (it usually happens at night for me) but I can't because it won't stop. I try to identify my fears, talk myself down. But once it's hit you, I haven't found a way to stop it. You kind of need to ride it out. So far. That's what I've figured. But while it's building, talking to Popeye and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later."

