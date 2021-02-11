Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan makes relationship with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare Instagram official

On Thursday, via an Instagram post, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan made her relationship with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare official.

"It's an honour to make promises with and to you," Ira wrote alongside a throwback photo and a few other images of herself with Nupur. She followed up the caption with a heart emoji and hashtags that read "#hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy (sic)."

On February 8, Ira Khan shared a set of photos extending good wishes and giving fans a glimpse of her cousin, actor Zayn Khan’s wedding to Abhishek Saha. For the uninformed, Zayn is the daughter of Aamir's cousin, filmmaker Mansoor Khan. She made her acting debut with Netflix's 'Mrs Serial Killer' last year.

Meanwhile, Ira attended the wedding ceremony with her boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. The two were seen happily posing with the bride and groom for a picture-perfect click.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, captioned them, "To these beautiful individuals and their beautiful relationship I just want to say.... FINALLY! #wedding #zahawedding #maidofhonor #love #familylikefriends #favourites #sisterofthebride (sic)."

In the first photo, Ira is seen happily posing with the newlyweds who are seated on a swing that is decorated with flowers.

The second photo is of Ira with Nupur, both smiling for the click as the bride kisses Aamir's daughter on the head and all pose for the perfect capture. In the last image, Ira is seen dressed in a yellow saree teamed with a red blouse, posing for a picture with the newlyweds and a few friends.

Take a look:

According to Pinkvilla, Ira and Nupur came close during the lockdown, and ever since, they two have been inseparable. The duo has spent time holidaying together and had also celebrated Diwali in each other’s company last year.

While the two haven't ever spoken about the nature of their relationship in public, they have taken to social media a few times post photos of and videos spending quality time together.