Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan 'channels her inner Sona Mohapatra', gets lauded by singer

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan has a strong Instagram game and how! She recently did a photoshoot donning stylish and sexy outfits and the photos went instantly viral on the Internet. Her captions for the posts are also terrific which show her quirky and cute side. Ira has joined the world of art but not as an actor. She has made her theatre debut as a play director and her first stint is Euripides’ Medea.

A while back, Ira once again shared photos from the photoshoot she did and with an amazing caption. In the post, the talented star kid is seen wearing a golden blouse with black shorts and a black sheer tulle skirt over it. She teamed it up with knee-high black boots and posed in the quirkiest way.

Ira captioned the post stating, "Channeling my inner @sonamohapatra First time taking my play anywhere. Channelling all your energy and charisma as a performer, Sona aunty No nerves. @photographybyroozbeh #sonamohapatra #channelingmyinnersona #performance #energy #jumpandshout #stillrockandrolltome #theatre #medeatheplay #nautankisaproduction #presentedbyentropy"

Check out the post below:

Earlier during an interaction with Bombay Times, when Ira was asked about her parents' involvement in her career, she said, "They pretty much let us decide what we want to do. They just make sure that we are doing something good and not just sitting on a couch and watching TV. If there are any questions or suggestions, I do ask them, but otherwise, we are free to choose our path."