Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan goes on ice-cream date with boyfriend, boasts her driving skills

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan went for an ice-cream date with boyfriend actor Nupur Shikhare on a scooter and boasted her driving skills. Nupur shared a video of their drive to the ice cream parlour. In the video, Nupur asked Ira, "Where are you going?” Ira replied back saying, “For ice-cream. We are going on a date.” Nupur then says, “Ice-cream date?” and Ira acknowledged.

Ira shared the video on her Instagram and boasted about her driving skills by saying, "I pretty much never cross 25km/hr and I get made a lot of fun of."

Here's a snap from the video

Later, Nupur shared another snap of them enjoying ice cream, and he accused Ira of eating his ice cream by saying in Marathi, "She ate my ice cream."

Here's another snap

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, recently turned 25. Her birthday pictures with her friends, Aamir, and mother, Reena Dutta, went viral on the internet. Trolls were drawn to one of the photos in which she was seen cutting the cake. Many people on social media mocked the star kid for wearing a bikini in front of her father. While several trolls mocked her for her attire, many other people defended her. They mentioned how Ira has a strong bond with her family and that it was ultimately her decision.

Sharing more photos from her birthday Ira wrote, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more.” The starlet spent her special day at the pool with her friends and family. Sona Mohapatra, a musician, had already spoken out against trolls.

Sona took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India.