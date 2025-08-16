'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan cuts all ties with him and family, issues statement: 'I shall not be known as...'

After making many allegations, particularly against Aamir Khan, Faissal Khan has now issued a statement, deciding to cut all ties with not only his brother but also the rest of the family.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Aug 16, 2025

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan cuts all ties with him and family, issues statement: 'I shall not be known as...'

Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal Khan, best known for his role in Mela, has been in the headlines for the past few days because of his controversial statements against his brother and his family. After making many allegations, particularly against Aamir Khan, Faissal Khan has now issued a statement, deciding to cut all ties with not only his brother but also the rest of the family. 

Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal Khan, cuts ties with him, issues a statement

In an official statement that Faissal Khan released to Bollywood Bubble, it read, "I, Faissal Khan, have from the date hereof severed all ties, familial as well as in estate, with my family members, the names whereof are more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written. All persons are required to take note that on and from the date hereof I shall not be known as forming part of the family of my late father Tahir Husain or my mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, and/or any other family member more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written, and I shall not be entitled to any rights arising out of the estate of either of them or liable for any liability arising out of the estate of either of them."

Faissal Khan said his decision stems from the painful experience with the family, adding that he will no longer be living at Aamir Khan's house and will also stop taking any financial help from him. 

What did Aamir Khan say about his brother Faissal Khan's allegations?

Just a few days back, in response to Faissal Khan's numerous allegations, Aamir Khan and his family issued a public statement, describing them as "hurtful and misleading" to family members. 

"We are distressed by Faissal’s hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother, Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions and reaffirm our solidarity as a family," the statement read.

"It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological well-being. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family," it added.

