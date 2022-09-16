Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan speaks about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, says 'he has been murdered'

Faisal Khan

Aamir Khan's brother Faizal Khan has given a shocking statement over late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Kai Po Che actor was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020, and his death was stated as suicide. However, an investigation was later opened into his mysterious death.

Sushant's father had filed an FIR in Patna, Bihar, and accused the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others of abetment of suicide. Currently, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry is currently underway. Even fans of SSR believed that his death was a planned murder, and now Faisal has declared that he believes it's a murder.

While speaking to Navbharat Times, Khan said, "I know that he has been murdered. When the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies (CBI, ED, NCB) involved. The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn’t even come out. I pray that the truth comes out so that everyone knows."

When Sushant's death was getting investigated upon his father's FIR, it also led to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry into claims that money from Singh's bank accounts was transferred to Rhea and her associates. CBI overtook control of the investigation of the death case, and ED's probe led the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to also register a case under drug peddling. Rhea was arrested by NCB in connection with the case and continues to fight the charges against her.

Last year, Faizal spoke to Navbharat Times and shared how Laal Singh Chaddha star house-arrested him. "I was going through that phase with my family, and then one day, Aamir called to say that he wanted my signatory rights because I am mad and can't take care of myself. So I was told to declare before a judge that I am incapable of taking care of myself. I couldn't understand why. So that's when I decided to leave home."