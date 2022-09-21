Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan reacts to apology made by superstar before Laal Singh Chaddha's release

Faisal Khan- Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan opened up on the apology made by Aamir over his 'intolerant' comment during Laal Singh Chaddha, and called him 'opportunistic.' Before the release of the much-awaited film, Aamir expressed his view over the boycott trend against his film, and said, "I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue."

Recently, Faizal reacted to Aamir's apology and stated that although his brother did the right thing, he could have apologised much before. While speaking to the Times of India, Faizal said, "Yes, it was right to apologise. No person knows everything in life. There’s no harm in apologising and correcting yourself. You become a better human being after that. He should have apologised immediately after that thing came out, not when his film was released. That seems opportunistic. The Mela actor further added, "But if someone doesn’t realise that they might have hurt someone then I don’t know about that. Because you don’t know when realisation dawns upon someone."

In the same conversation, Faizal Khan stated he liked Laal Singh Chaddha in parts, but it fell below Aamir's standard. "I felt that Aamir should have selected a better script, especially because he was coming with a film after 4 years. With Aamir and other good actors you expect them to do too good work. They should blow your mind. But that didn’t happen with Laal Singh Chaddha, unfortunately. It was not a 'wow' film."

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was released in cinemas on August 11 with mixed reactions. The film was released with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, and they both tanked miserably at the box office.