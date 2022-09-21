Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan reacts to apology made by superstar before Laal Singh Chaddha's release

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal has made a surprising comment on Laal Singh Chaddha's star apology and called him an 'opportunist.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan reacts to apology made by superstar before Laal Singh Chaddha's release
Faisal Khan- Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan opened up on the apology made by Aamir over his 'intolerant' comment during Laal Singh Chaddha, and called him 'opportunistic.' Before the release of the much-awaited film, Aamir expressed his view over the boycott trend against his film, and said, "I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue." 

Recently, Faizal reacted to Aamir's apology and stated that although his brother did the right thing, he could have apologised much before. While speaking to the Times of India, Faizal said, "Yes, it was right to apologise. No person knows everything in life. There’s no harm in apologising and correcting yourself. You become a better human being after that. He should have apologised immediately after that thing came out, not when his film was released. That seems opportunistic. The Mela actor further added, "But if someone doesn’t realise that they might have hurt someone then I don’t know about that. Because you don’t know when realisation dawns upon someone."

READ: Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure, says 'he should have selected...'

In the same conversation, Faizal Khan stated he liked Laal Singh Chaddha in parts, but it fell below Aamir's standard. "I felt that Aamir should have selected a better script, especially because he was coming with a film after 4 years. With Aamir and other good actors you expect them to do too good work. They should blow your mind. But that didn’t happen with Laal Singh Chaddha, unfortunately. It was not a 'wow' film."

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was released in cinemas on August 11 with mixed reactions. The film was released with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, and they both tanked miserably at the box office. 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 459 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.