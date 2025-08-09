Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal calls him 'too powerful', recalls approaching Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aditya Chopra with script but..: 'Wo log soch rhe ki ye to paagal...'

Speaking about why this might have happened, Faisal Khan said that insiders within the industry are reluctant to intervene due to Aamir Khan’s elevated presence and perfectionist stature. "Aamir is too powerful. Wo log soch rhe ki ye to paagal hi hoga."

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 08:09 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Aamir Khan's brother, Faisal Khan, best known for his role in Mela, recently made some shocking revelations regarding Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aditya Chopra. Faisal also spoke about his estrangement from Aamir Khan and how he reached out to the film stars to bridge the gap between the two, but was rejected. Confessing his confinement to JJ Hospital's general ward among patients struggling with mental illness, Faisal Khan also shared his belief that some family members were poisoning his bond with Aamir Khan. 

Faisal Khan told Pinkvilla in an interview, "I tried to contact a few film people. Big names, small names, who I met. Also, Maine ye socha jo Aamir ke aas-pass hai wo toh usko chadha rahe hain. Maine kuch aise log jinke saath Aamir kaam kar chuka hai, unko contact karne ki koshish ki (I thought that people around Aamir are trying to promote him. I tried to contact some people with whom Aamir has worked)."

Why did Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra reject Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan's script? 

In his explosive interview, Faisal Khan claimed that nobody helped him or read the script that he wrote. "I tried to contact a few film people. I went outside Yash Raj Films to meet Aditya Chopra, but they didn't give me his appointment. I left a note. I also contacted Shah Rukh Khan. Maybe I thought he and Aamir would patch up. But SRK didn't entertain me. I had even gone outside Mannat to meet him. People never called me 'pagal' to my face, but they must have said it behind my back," he said. 

Did Salman Khan reject Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan's film?

Speaking about reviving his film career, Faisal Khan shared that he also approached Arbaaz Khan so that he could help him arrange a meeting with Salman Khan; however, the former declined the possible film role, citing his busy schedule. “I don’t know whether the message went to Salman or not. But I tried. And I tried to cast Saif and Kareena also in a project. But their secretary was not even responding," he said. 

Speaking about why this might have happened, Faisal Khan said that insiders within the industry are reluctant to intervene due to Aamir Khan’s elevated presence and perfectionist stature. "Aamir is too powerful. Wo log soch rhe ki ye to paagal hi hoga, Aamir bol raha. Aamir Khan perfectionist bol raha hai. They believed in Aamir!" he said.

