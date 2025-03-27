Aamir Khan had previously shared that he was initially supposed to play Ravi Kishan's role in Laapataa Ladies, but Kiran Rao ultimately rejected him.

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies emerged as one of the top films of 2024. Recently, the movie received multiple accolades at IIFA 2025. Ravi Kishan, who portrayed the cop Shyam Manohar, earned widespread recognition for his performance, winning the Best Supporting Actor award.

Now, a video of Aamir Khan auditioning for the same role has surfaced and gone viral on social media. Aamir Khan had previously shared that he was initially supposed to play the role, but Kiran Rao ultimately rejected him. In the recently surfaced audition video, Aamir is seen performing a scene from the film.

Check out the video below:

Aamir Khan auditioned for Ravi Kishan's role in Laapata Ladies but was rejected pic.twitter.com/BqHLOaRXqC — Pinku (@pinkutalks) March 26, 2025

Although Aamir performs well in the audition video, netizens have expressed their satisfaction that he was ultimately rejected for the role, praising Ravi Kishan's portrayal instead.

Earlier, Aamir Khan spoke about Kiran rejecting him for the role, saying, “I tried to play a character in the film; she (Kiran) didn’t let me. I wanted to play the cop and even did a screen test for it, but I was rejected. I was really keen on playing that role, but Kiran and I discussed it. I think my screen test was very good, but we decided to go with Ravi Kishan. Both of us took that decision.”

Meanwhile, Aamir recently celebrated his 60th birthday with an intimate gathering at his Mumbai residence. The guest list included close friends and fellow superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

During his pre-birthday celebrations for his 60th, Aamir Khan made a public introduction of his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media. The interaction uncovered some unexpected details about their relationship.

Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, recently opened up about what truly made her fall for him. Interestingly, it wasn’t his blockbuster films like 3 Idiots or Dangal. Gauri revealed that she isn’t a big fan of Bollywood films and has only watched two of Aamir’s movies.

Aamir Khan shared, “I was looking for someone I can be calm with, someone who brings me peace. And there she was.” Gauri, in turn, spoke about what she was looking for in a partner, explaining how Aamir turned out to be the perfect match for her.