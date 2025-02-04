A source close to Aamir Khan has denied rumours of the superstar walking on the streets of Mumbai dressed as a caveman in a viral video.

The mystery surrounding Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s viral video of an alleged caveman has been solved. One rumor that has been circulating widely on social media these days is about a man dressed like a caveman roaming the streets of Mumbai. Several netizens speculated him to be superstar Aamir Khan, as the latter is known to pull off such things and gel with the public.

However, a source close to the actor has revealed that the caveman is not Aamir. The source said, "The man roaming the streets of Mumbai in a caveman-like costume is not Aamir Khan. Kindly do not believe any such statements, as all of them are false."

#AamirKhan roaming as Caveman in Mumbai..



What it is for? pic.twitter.com/JinalYetRV — MovieReviews (@Moviereviewsss) January 30, 2025

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan was last seen in the 2022 drama Laal Singh Chaddha, which was the official remake of Tom Hanks' multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. The film turned out to be a massive failure. Made in around Rs 180 crore, Laal Singh Chaddha earned just Rs 61 crore net in India and grossed Rs 133 crore worldwide.

Aamir Khan will mark his comeback to the big screen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh, is set to release in theatres on December 25. Directed by RS Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame, the much-awaited film is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish sports drama Champions.

Sitaare Zameen Par will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle and Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer Alpha. Welcome To The Jungle is the third film in the Welcome comedy franchise and Alpha is the next installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.